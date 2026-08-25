Top 10 fugitive wanted in connection with Rome woman's death

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The Brief Floyd County police are hunting for 32-year-old Drake Ladon Keef, wanted in connection with the death of Stevie Marie Thompson. Authorities listed Keef as a Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive, cautioning the public not to approach him. Investigators are asking anyone with details about the late-night encounter on Chulio Road to contact law enforcement.



A man wanted on multiple active warrants is now sought in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman in Rome.

Rome homicide investigation

What we know:

Floyd County police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Stevie Marie Thompson. Investigators identified Drake Ladon Keef, 32, of Aragon, as the suspect linked to the ongoing case.

Authorities have active warrants for Keef's arrest. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office also listed him as one of its Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives on active warrants, including hit-and-run, aggravated battery, and driving with a suspended license.

Keef is described as 6-foot-4 with red or auburn hair and blue eyes. Law enforcement officials warn anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Investigators are focusing on an incident that happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Chulio Road and Cole Road.

Police search fugitive

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific details about how Thompson died.

Officials stated additional information is being withheld due to the active nature of the investigation.

It is not yet clear where Keef headed after leaving the scene.

Anonymous tips requested

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Keef's whereabouts can call E-911 or contact the Crime Line anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.

Tips can also be submitted through the department's mobile application or securely online through the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Warrant Portal.

People with information about the weekend incident on Chulio Road are asked to contact Investigator Camron Roubieu at 706-235-7766 or by email at camron.roubieu@floydcountyga.org.