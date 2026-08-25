Second arrest made in connection with deadly Sweet Auburn mass shooting

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The Brief The FBI's Violent Crime Task Force arrested Nasir Williams, charging him with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault in connection with the July 2025 Edgewood Avenue mass shooting. The incident happened near a streetcar stop on Edgewood Avenue when an argument escalated, leaving 27-year-old Santos J. Wyatt dead and 10 other people injured. Williams marks the second arrest in the case following Rico T. Arnold's capture last year; authorities say a third person involved remains at large.



Another man was arrested in connection with the deadly Sweet Auburn mass shooting a year later, according to FBI Atlanta.

What we know:

The agency said it arrested Nasir Williams with help from the Atlanta Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Authorities said a third individual remains at large.

Williams is charged with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 1:27 a.m. on July 28, 2025, near the streetcar stop in the 300 block of Edgewood Ave., where police say a group of three men and one woman approached a crowd and opened fire.

A 27-year-old man identified as Santos J. Wyatt was killed, and an 18-year-old male was seriously injured in the July 28th shooting. Six additional males and three females were among the other victims.

Authorities believe an argument escalated into gunfire, causing the mass shooting.

Weeks after the incident, Rico T. Arnold, 19, was arrested during a traffic stop in Clayton County.

What we don't know:

FBI Atlanta stated additional information on the third individual wanted in connection with the mass shooting will be released soon.

The condition of the 18-year-old, who was seriously injured in the incident, is unknown.