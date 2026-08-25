Second arrest made in connection with deadly Sweet Auburn mass shooting
ATLANTA - Another man was arrested in connection with the deadly Sweet Auburn mass shooting a year later, according to FBI Atlanta.
What we know:
The agency said it arrested Nasir Williams with help from the Atlanta Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Authorities said a third individual remains at large.
Williams is charged with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.
The backstory:
The incident happened around 1:27 a.m. on July 28, 2025, near the streetcar stop in the 300 block of Edgewood Ave., where police say a group of three men and one woman approached a crowd and opened fire.
A 27-year-old man identified as Santos J. Wyatt was killed, and an 18-year-old male was seriously injured in the July 28th shooting. Six additional males and three females were among the other victims.
Authorities believe an argument escalated into gunfire, causing the mass shooting.
Weeks after the incident, Rico T. Arnold, 19, was arrested during a traffic stop in Clayton County.
What we don't know:
FBI Atlanta stated additional information on the third individual wanted in connection with the mass shooting will be released soon.
The condition of the 18-year-old, who was seriously injured in the incident, is unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a post from FBI Atlanta and previous FOX 5 reports.