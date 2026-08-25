Georgia election results: Everton Blair wins 13th Congressional District runoff

The Brief Democrat Everton Blair secured victory in the Georgia 13th Congressional District special election runoff. The former school board chair defeated Marcye Scott to serve out the remainder of late Rep. David Scott's term. Blair's victory fills a vacant seat east and southeast of Atlanta to further narrow the thin Republican U.S. House majority.



Democrat Everton Blair won election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating fellow Democrat Marcye Scott in a special election runoff.

Everton Blair election win

What we know:

Everton Blair, the former Gwinnett County School Board chair, won the special election runoff to represent Georgia's 13th Congressional District.

He defeated Marcye Scott, the daughter of the late Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died April 22.

Blair will serve out the final few months of David Scott's term, which runs through Jan. 3, 2027.

Neither Blair nor Scott ran for the next full term in the seat.

Georgia congressional special runoff

By the numbers:

The special election runoff followed a July 28 five-candidate race where Scott received about 46% of the vote and Blair gathered about 38%.

A total of 20,510 votes were cast in that initial special election across parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties.

About 47% of the July 28 vote was cast early in-person or by mail, while roughly 5,200 ballots had already been submitted ahead of Tuesday's voting.

During Tuesday's runoff, Blair garnered over 52% of the vote.

David Scott seat filled

The backstory:

Congressman David Scott had represented the district since first taking office in 2003 before passing away at age 80.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp did not trigger redistricting during a special session, keeping district boundaries intact.

Blair previously placed third in the May 19 Democratic primary for the full term behind State Rep. Jasmine Clark, who will face Republican Jonathan Chavez in November.

U.S. House vacancy filled

What's next:

Blair will take office in Washington to complete the current term, narrowing the thin Republican majority in the U.S. House.

Meanwhile, voters in the district will cast ballots again in 70 days for the 2026 midterm elections to choose who serves the next two-year term starting Jan. 3, 2027.