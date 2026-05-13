Gov. Kemp calls special session to consider redistricting in Georgia
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special session for the Georgia General Assembly to redraw the state’s congressional, state representative, and state senate districts.
Georgia redistricting
What we know:
The executive order, signed Wednesday, directs lawmakers to convene in Atlanta beginning June 17. The session will focus on revising Georgia’s electoral boundaries in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais.
That ruling, which limited the use of race as a predominant factor in redistricting, has sparked a wave of map revisions across the South.
Previously, Kemp clarified that the redistricting process will not disrupt current voting. Because the 2026 election cycle is already underway and ballots have been prepared, any maps redrawn during this session will not take effect until the 2028 election cycle.
What we don't know:
At this time, no proposed maps have been made public.
RELATED:
- Supreme Court ruling sparks Georgia redistricting debate
- Supreme Court rules on key Voting Rights Act rule, voids majority Black congressional district in Louisiana
- Gov. Kemp: No electoral map changes before 2026 elections
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and previous FOX 5 reporting.