Gov. Kemp calls special session to consider redistricting in Georgia

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp has officially ordered the Georgia General Assembly to convene for a special session starting June 17 to redraw the state’s political maps. The move follows the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which altered established interpretations of the Voting Rights Act. While the session will begin this summer, the governor confirmed that any new maps will not take effect until the 2028 election cycle.



Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special session for the Georgia General Assembly to redraw the state’s congressional, state representative, and state senate districts.

Georgia redistricting

What we know:

The executive order, signed Wednesday, directs lawmakers to convene in Atlanta beginning June 17. The session will focus on revising Georgia’s electoral boundaries in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais.

That ruling, which limited the use of race as a predominant factor in redistricting, has sparked a wave of map revisions across the South.

Previously, Kemp clarified that the redistricting process will not disrupt current voting. Because the 2026 election cycle is already underway and ballots have been prepared, any maps redrawn during this session will not take effect until the 2028 election cycle.

What we don't know:

At this time, no proposed maps have been made public.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.