Crews battle two-trailer blaze in DeKalb County near I-285 and I-675

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters are on the scene of a massive commercial fire burning near the junction of Interstates 285 and 675.

The Brief DeKalb County firefighters are on the scene of a major fire at a commercial site near the busy I-285 and I-675 interchange. Officials say the fire originated in two trailers outside a building and that crews are working to prevent the flames from spreading to the structure. At least 16 units have responded to the site on Bonsal Road, where several surrounding roads have been closed to traffic.



Flames can be seen across metro Atlanta Wednesday as DeKalb County firefighters battle a massive blaze at what appears to be a commercial site near Interstates 285 and 675.

What we know:

Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed the fire is taking place in the 4100 block of Bonsal Road. According to Daniels, the fire started outside in two trailers near a building. Crews are currently working to prevent the flames from reaching the main structure.

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive commercial fire burning near the junction of Interstates 285 and 675.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed heavy smoke and a significant emergency response. At least 16 units have responded to the site so far. FOX 5's Tyler Fingert reported that police have closed down several roads surrounding the area as firefighters continue their efforts to contain the blaze.

At this time, it is unclear what the specific cause of the fire might be. The investigation is ongoing as crews remain on the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear what the specific cause of the fire might be. The investigation is ongoing as crews remain on the scene.

FOX 5 is continuing to work to learn more about the situation.