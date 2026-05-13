Crews battle two-trailer blaze in DeKalb County near I-285 and I-675
Firefighters are on the scene of a massive commercial fire burning near the junction of Interstates 285 and 675.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Flames can be seen across metro Atlanta Wednesday as DeKalb County firefighters battle a massive blaze at what appears to be a commercial site near Interstates 285 and 675.
What we know:
Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed the fire is taking place in the 4100 block of Bonsal Road. According to Daniels, the fire started outside in two trailers near a building. Crews are currently working to prevent the flames from reaching the main structure.
Firefighters are on the scene of a massive commercial fire burning near the junction of Interstates 285 and 675.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed heavy smoke and a significant emergency response. At least 16 units have responded to the site so far. FOX 5's Tyler Fingert reported that police have closed down several roads surrounding the area as firefighters continue their efforts to contain the blaze.
At this time, it is unclear what the specific cause of the fire might be. The investigation is ongoing as crews remain on the scene.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear what the specific cause of the fire might be. The investigation is ongoing as crews remain on the scene.
FOX 5 is continuing to work to learn more about the situation.
The Source: Information in this article came from DeKalb County Fire Rescue and SKYFOX 5.