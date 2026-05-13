Savannah Bananas star joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

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The Brief Jackson Olson will compete on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars after helping fuel the Savannah Bananas’ rise in popularity. Olson and the Savannah Bananas were recently in metro Atlanta for games at Truist Park and fan events near the stadium. The announcement comes as Disney and ESPN expand coverage of the Bananas and Banana Ball.



One of the most recognizable faces from the Savannah Bananas is headed from the baseball field to the ballroom.

What we know:

Jackson Olson, the social media star and second baseman known for his dancing, crowd interaction and viral videos, has officially joined Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.

The casting announcement comes only days after Olson and the Bananas brought their high-energy Banana Ball experience back to metro Atlanta for games at Truist Park, where thousands of fans packed the stadium and nearby events throughout the weekend.

The Bananas have evolved from a quirky Georgia baseball team into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports entertainment brands, blending baseball with choreographed dances, comedy routines, music and nonstop fan interaction.

Olson has played a major role in that rise since joining the team in 2022 after his online videos caught the attention of Bananas owner Jesse Cole. Since then, he has become one of the team’s most recognizable personalities thanks to his massive social media following and energetic performances on and off the field.

Disney announced Tuesday that ESPN and Disney+ will stream 25 upcoming Savannah Bananas games as part of an expanded partnership with the team. The Banana Bowl championship game will also stream live on Disney+ later this year.

Olson becomes the latest nontraditional sports figure to join "Dancing With the Stars," a show that has increasingly leaned into athletes, influencers and viral personalities with large online followings.

The full cast for Season 35 is expected to be announced in September ahead of the show’s fall premiere.