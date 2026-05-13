Brookhaven pair charged in child sexual abuse case

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The Brief Olga Patricia Mejia Zavala and Andres Hernandez were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. Police said the investigation began after a report was made through school officials on April 20. Both suspects are being held in the DeKalb County Jail as the investigation continues.



Police in Brookhaven have arrested two people in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile following an investigation that began with a report made through school officials.

What we know:

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers responded April 20 after receiving allegations involving a juvenile victim.

Investigators later arrested Andres Hernandez, 45, of Brookhaven, charging him with trafficking of persons for labor servitude, rape, aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree, enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sodomy.

Police also arrested Olga Patricia Mejia Zavala, 35, of Brookhaven. She faces charges including trafficking of persons for labor servitude, rape, aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Authorities said both suspects were transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where they remain in custody.

What we don't know:

Police said no additional information is being released to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of the juvenile involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.