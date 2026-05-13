Manifesto triggered security scare for Raffensperger

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The Brief The gubernatorial campaign for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed that a manifesto was sent to them shortly before a suspicious item was found at the Macon airport. While the item discovered Tuesday was determined not to be hazardous, officials say the security threat against the candidate remains active. Law enforcement agencies are currently reviewing the document, though the contents and specific motivations behind the manifesto have not been released.



A day after a threat postponed a campaign event for Brad Raffensperger’s gubernatorial campaign, a spokesperson now says the campaign received a manifesto before the scheduled event.

What they're saying:

The campaign said the manifesto "triggered" the heightened security measures seen on Tuesday. Officials reported finding a suspicious item at the Macon airport during that time, though they later confirmed it was not hazardous. Raffensperger, who is currently serving as Georgia’s Secretary of State, still faces a security threat, according to his spokesperson.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are aggressively pursuing all leads and Secretary Raffensperger’s safety remains a high priority," the spokesperson said. "Let me be clear: Brad Raffensperger will not be intimidated or deterred. The campaign will continue in full force."

Officials stated they cannot release the manifesto while the investigation is active. At this time, the motivation surrounding the document is unknown.

Following the postponement of the Macon event, Raffensperger went on to hold an event in DeKalb County at the PDK airport.

The backstory:

Raffensperger gained national attention after the 2020 election when President Donald Trump called and asked him to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said during that call. "Because we won the state."

Raffensperger maintained that the claims of fraud were false and proceeded to certify the election, which saw President Biden win Georgia.