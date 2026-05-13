SebiStrong Foundation helps families fight childhood cancer

The Brief Seven-year-old Sebastian "Sebi" Tran is celebrating nearly two years in remission after a golf ball-sized brain tumor turned his family's world upside down in 2022. To support others, the Tran family launched the SebiStrong Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and specialized hospital resources. One of the foundation's core projects is the "Warrior Wagon," a practical tool designed to help families transport children and medical gear during grueling hospital stays.



A Metro Atlanta family is sharing their son’s childhood cancer journey to help others facing similar diagnoses. Seven-year-old Sebi is now in remission after undergoing treatment for a rare and aggressive brain cancer that began in 2022.

What they're saying:

"When he was three and a half, back in August 2022, he started having some headaches and started vomiting," Sebi’s mother, Sara Tran, said. "It seemed like a little bit more intense than just a flu virus." The family took Sebi to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where a C.T. scan revealed a golf ball-sized tumor in his brain.

The diagnosis changed the family’s life overnight. Because of the tumor's location, Sebi suffered a stroke before surgery, impacting his left side. "It was like he was a newborn," Tran said, noting that her son had to relearn how to walk and talk. After a year of intensive treatment, Sebi is now in remission—a milestone that once felt uncertain. His sister, Sage, says seeing him energetic and playing soccer again makes her happy.

During their hardest days, the Tran family was inspired by the support they received from the community. This led them to create the SebiStrong Foundation. The nonprofit provides resources like "Warrior Wagons" to help families navigate hospital visits. "They help wheel children around to and from appointments," Tran explained. "It’s really something that a family doesn't know they necessarily need until they're gifted it."

For the Trans, helping other families has turned a painful chapter into a meaningful mission. "If we can just support them in this one little way, it really makes a difference," Tran said.