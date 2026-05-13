Casting Call: Christmas competition show and vertical films

This week’s Casting Call with Tess Hammock features a unique holiday competition show for local homeowners, a vertical film casting young-looking actors, and a feature film seeking police officers. Plus, a special guest spotlight from one of Atlanta’s top talent agents.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

Christmas Decorating Competition Reality ShowCasting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorationsDIY decorators ready to decorate two interior roomsFilming: July/August for 3–4 daysCompensation:$2,000 for the winning home + prizes$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the showApply at https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting

Casting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorationsDIY decorators ready to decorate two interior rooms

DIY decorators ready to decorate two interior rooms

Filming: July/August for 3–4 days

Compensation:$2,000 for the winning home + prizes$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the show

$2,000 for the winning home + prizes

$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the show

Apply at https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting

V Pact (Vertical Film)Casting: Actors to portray high school studentsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityNo facial hair or piercingsFilming: Now through next week in the Atlanta areaPaidTo submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject line VP HS. Include the following:NameContact information2 current photos

Casting: Actors to portray high school studentsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityNo facial hair or piercings

Ages 18+

Any gender

Any ethnicity

No facial hair or piercings

Filming: Now through next week in the Atlanta area

Paid

To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject line VP HS. Include the following:NameContact information2 current photos

Name

Contact information

2 current photos

TBS Feature FilmCasting: Police officersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 25+Filming: May 27–28Fitting: May 18PaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line SMALL TOWN COPS. Include:3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information

Casting: Police officersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 25+Filming: May 27–28Fitting: May 18Paid

Any gender

Any ethnicity

Ages 25+

Filming: May 27–28

Fitting: May 18

Paid

To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line SMALL TOWN COPS. Include:3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information

3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)

Age

Height

Weight

All contact information

⭐ SPECIAL GUEST

Jason Lockhart (AMT Agency)

Jason Lockhart, also known as "J Lock," is the owner and agent of AMT Agency in Atlanta and author of the #1 bestselling book Ask an Agent.

Lockhart relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta in 2017 to become Head of TV & Film for AMT. He is also an accomplished filmmaker, having worked with National Lampoon and sold two feature films as an award-winning writer/director, including one picked up by The CW as a Movie of the Week.

A former child actor, Lockhart brings more than 25 years of industry experience and now focuses on helping talent navigate the business through his work as an agent.

🔗 Learn more: https://www.amtagency.com/bios

💼 JOBS

None this week

☕ NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

None this week