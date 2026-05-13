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Casting Call: Christmas competition show and vertical films

By Tess Hammock -- FOX 5 News Contributor
Published  May 13, 2026 10:00am EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Christmas competition show and vertical films

Christmas competition show and vertical films

This week’s Casting Call with Tess Hammock features a unique holiday competition show for local homeowners, a vertical film casting young-looking actors, and a feature film seeking police officers. Plus, a special guest spotlight from one of Atlanta’s top talent agents.

ATLANTA - This week’s Casting Call with Tess Hammock features a unique holiday competition show for local homeowners, a vertical film casting young-looking actors, and a feature film seeking police officers. Plus, a special guest spotlight from one of Atlanta’s top talent agents.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • Christmas Decorating Competition Reality ShowCasting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorationsDIY decorators ready to decorate two interior roomsFilming: July/August for 3–4 daysCompensation:$2,000 for the winning home + prizes$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the showApply at https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting
  • Casting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorationsDIY decorators ready to decorate two interior rooms
  • DIY decorators ready to decorate two interior rooms
  • Filming: July/August for 3–4 days
  • Compensation:$2,000 for the winning home + prizes$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the show
  • $2,000 for the winning home + prizes
  • $500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the show
  • Apply at https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting
  • V Pact (Vertical Film)Casting: Actors to portray high school studentsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityNo facial hair or piercingsFilming: Now through next week in the Atlanta areaPaidTo submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject line VP HS. Include the following:NameContact information2 current photos
  • Casting: Actors to portray high school studentsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityNo facial hair or piercings
  • Ages 18+
  • Any gender
  • Any ethnicity
  • No facial hair or piercings
  • Filming: Now through next week in the Atlanta area
  • Paid
  • To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject line VP HS. Include the following:NameContact information2 current photos
  • Name
  • Contact information
  • 2 current photos
  • TBS Feature FilmCasting: Police officersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 25+Filming: May 27–28Fitting: May 18PaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line SMALL TOWN COPS. Include:3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information
  • Casting: Police officersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 25+Filming: May 27–28Fitting: May 18Paid
  • Any gender
  • Any ethnicity
  • Ages 25+
  • Filming: May 27–28
  • Fitting: May 18
  • Paid
  • To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line SMALL TOWN COPS. Include:3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information
  • 3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)
  • Age
  • Height
  • Weight
  • All contact information

⭐ SPECIAL GUEST

Jason Lockhart (AMT Agency)

Jason Lockhart, also known as "J Lock," is the owner and agent of AMT Agency in Atlanta and author of the #1 bestselling book Ask an Agent.

Lockhart relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta in 2017 to become Head of TV & Film for AMT. He is also an accomplished filmmaker, having worked with National Lampoon and sold two feature films as an award-winning writer/director, including one picked up by The CW as a Movie of the Week.

A former child actor, Lockhart brings more than 25 years of industry experience and now focuses on helping talent navigate the business through his work as an agent.

🔗 Learn more: https://www.amtagency.com/bios

💼 JOBS

None this week

☕ NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

None this week

The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 Atlanta contributor. 

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