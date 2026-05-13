Casting Call: Christmas competition show and vertical films
ATLANTA - This week’s Casting Call with Tess Hammock features a unique holiday competition show for local homeowners, a vertical film casting young-looking actors, and a feature film seeking police officers. Plus, a special guest spotlight from one of Atlanta’s top talent agents.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- Christmas Decorating Competition Reality ShowCasting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorationsDIY decorators ready to decorate two interior roomsFilming: July/August for 3–4 daysCompensation:$2,000 for the winning home + prizes$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the showApply at https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting
- Casting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorationsDIY decorators ready to decorate two interior rooms
- DIY decorators ready to decorate two interior rooms
- Filming: July/August for 3–4 days
- Compensation:$2,000 for the winning home + prizes$500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the show
- $2,000 for the winning home + prizes
- $500 finder’s fee if a contestant makes it on the show
- Apply at https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting
- V Pact (Vertical Film)Casting: Actors to portray high school studentsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityNo facial hair or piercingsFilming: Now through next week in the Atlanta areaPaidTo submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject line VP HS. Include the following:NameContact information2 current photos
- Casting: Actors to portray high school studentsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityNo facial hair or piercings
- Ages 18+
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- No facial hair or piercings
- Filming: Now through next week in the Atlanta area
- Paid
- To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject line VP HS. Include the following:NameContact information2 current photos
- Name
- Contact information
- 2 current photos
- TBS Feature FilmCasting: Police officersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 25+Filming: May 27–28Fitting: May 18PaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line SMALL TOWN COPS. Include:3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information
- Casting: Police officersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 25+Filming: May 27–28Fitting: May 18Paid
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- Ages 25+
- Filming: May 27–28
- Fitting: May 18
- Paid
- To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line SMALL TOWN COPS. Include:3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information
- 3 photos (must include a dated photo and full body)
- Age
- Height
- Weight
- All contact information
⭐ SPECIAL GUEST
Jason Lockhart (AMT Agency)
Jason Lockhart, also known as "J Lock," is the owner and agent of AMT Agency in Atlanta and author of the #1 bestselling book Ask an Agent.
Lockhart relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta in 2017 to become Head of TV & Film for AMT. He is also an accomplished filmmaker, having worked with National Lampoon and sold two feature films as an award-winning writer/director, including one picked up by The CW as a Movie of the Week.
A former child actor, Lockhart brings more than 25 years of industry experience and now focuses on helping talent navigate the business through his work as an agent.
🔗 Learn more: https://www.amtagency.com/bios
💼 JOBS
None this week
☕ NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
None this week
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 Atlanta contributor.