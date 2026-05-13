Marjorie Taylor Greene stays in spotlight amid feuds, home sale

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The Brief Former Marjorie Taylor Greene continues drawing attention after resigning from Congress and publicly breaking with President Donald Trump on several issues. Greene recently sold her Rome home, pushed back against criticism from conservative activist Laura Loomer and criticized rising gas prices tied to the Iran conflict. Greene also responded after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called her a "bigot" and "antisemite" during a public discussion.



Former Marjorie Taylor Greene has remained at the center of political debate months after stepping down from Congress, with public disputes involving President Donald Trump’s allies, criticism from Democrats and renewed attention on her political future.

What we know:

Greene, once considered one of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress, has increasingly criticized parts of the president’s agenda in recent months, particularly over the handling of the Epstein files, the war with Iran and rising costs facing Americans.

Greene targets Trump over gas prices

What they're saying:

This week, Greene blamed rising inflation and higher gas prices on the conflict with Iran, writing on social media that Americans "did not vote for" gasoline prices topping $4.50 per gallon.

Greene denies leaving country after home sale

What we know:

Greene has also found herself in a public feud with conservative commentator Laura Loomer following the sale of Greene’s Rome, Georgia, home. According to TMZ, property records show Greene sold the home in March for $1.1 million after purchasing it with her former husband in 2020 for $610,000.

The other side:

Loomer accused Greene online of leaving the country and moving to Costa Rica with fiancé Brian Glenn after Greene posted photos from the country on social media, according to USA Today. Greene denied the claims, saying she remains a Georgia resident and describing Loomer as "Lying Larry."

Greene also rejected accusations of insider trading and pointed to her support for legislation banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

AOC says not to trust Greene

What we know:

Meanwhile, Greene became part of another political flashpoint after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized her during a public appearance at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, according to Newsweek. Ocasio-Cortez said she did not trust Greene on issues involving Israel and Gaza and referred to Greene as a "proven bigot and antisemite."

What they're saying:

Greene pushed back on those comments, saying she is not antisemitic and arguing that she simply opposes U.S. funding for Israel.

The ongoing disputes highlight Greene’s evolving position within conservative politics after years as one of the most prominent figures in the MAGA movement.

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