Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Trump’s removal, cites recent actions

The Brief Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. She cited recent statements, foreign policy concerns and other issues as reasons for her shift. Greene, once a strong supporter, says Trump has changed from his original campaign promises.



Former Marjorie Taylor Greene is now calling for Donald Trump to be removed from office, marking a significant shift from one of his longtime allies.

What they're saying:

Greene said she believes Trump should no longer serve as president, pointing to recent statements and decisions she says raise serious concerns. She joins a growing number of lawmakers — primarily Democrats — who have suggested removing the president either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and Cabinet to declare a president unfit to serve.

In a recent interview, Greene criticized Trump over a social media post in which he suggested a civilization could be wiped out, calling the rhetoric dangerous and unstable.

ORIGINAL STORY: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Trump’s removal

"It’s absolute madness," Greene said. "How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered?"

Greene said the moment underscored what she sees as a broader issue with Trump’s leadership and decision-making.

The criticism comes despite Greene’s history as a strong supporter of Trump. She said she backed his original campaign promises but believes his approach has changed since taking office, particularly when it comes to foreign policy.

Greene also pointed to frustration over how the administration handled the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, saying that issue contributed to her decision to withdraw support.

While Greene acknowledged that removing a sitting president would be difficult, she said the conversation is necessary and called on others within the administration to step in.

The other side:

President Trump has continued to label Greene a traitor, most recently in a Truth Social post highlighting Clay Fuller — a candidate he endorsed — winning her seat.