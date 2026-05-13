No injuries after Sandy Springs SWAT standoff ends

The Brief A domestic dispute at a Sandy Springs apartment complex escalated into a SWAT standoff Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect, Dennis Carter, barricaded himself inside an apartment after allegedly assaulting the mother of his child. The standoff ended peacefully when Carter surrendered to negotiators; he now faces several felony charges.



The Sandy Springs Police Department is currently engaged in an "active investigation" near the UPS World Headquarters following a barricaded suspect situation Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police first notified the public via social media that an investigation was taking place in the 6800 block of Glenlake Parkway. A spokesperson for the department later clarified that the activity was in connection with a domestic dispute, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A domestic dispute at a Sandy Springs apartment complex escalated into a SWAT standoff Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Giovanni Gomez said the call came in around 8 a.m. from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her child's father, identified as Dennis Carter. When officers arrived at the scene, Gomez said Carter barricaded himself inside his apartment. During the standoff, officers reported hearing gunshots coming from inside the unit.

Negotiators were eventually able to make contact with Carter, who eventually exited the apartment and turned himself in without further incident.

What's next:

Carter was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, simple battery (domestic violence), reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what spurred the initial dispute, as police confirmed the child was not in the apartment at the time of the incident.