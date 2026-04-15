Rep. Clay Fuller sworn in to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Brief Rep. Clay Fuller has officially been sworn into Congress following a runoff victory to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's former seat. The new congressman signaled his immediate priorities, including a major piece of voting legislation backed by Donald Trump. Fuller's arrival maintains the Republican majority as one final vacant seat remains to be filled this summer.



A week after winning a runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Clay Fuller was sworn into office.

Greene's replacement sworn in

What we know:

Fuller was sworn in on Tuesday by House Speaker Mike Johnson. With Fuller sworn in, Republicans hold on to their 219 seats in the lower chamber.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Rep. Clay Fuller has officially been sworn into Congress following a runoff victory to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's former seat. (Credit: CSPAN)

Fuller represents House District 14, which is solidly Republican and stretches from the state line into parts of Cobb County.

Fuller a ‘warrior’

What they're saying:

During his swearing-in ceremony, Fuller said he is ready to begin fighting for his constituents.

"You have sent a warrior to Congress and I can't wait to fight for you each and every day," Fuller said. "To my Democratic colleagues, I look forward to working with each and every one of you."

Fuller said he plans to co-sponsor President Donald Trump's "Save America Act," which would require people to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote if passed.

District 14 runoff

The backstory:

Greene stepped down from office in January following a falling-out with Trump. Fuller won the deep-red district to replace her by beating Democrat Shawn Harris in an April runoff.

Open congressional seats

Dig deeper:

There is one more vacant seat in Congress—in California's 1st Congressional District—following the unexpected death in early January of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa. The primary in the race to fill LaMalfa's seat will be held on June 2, which is primary day in California, and the special general election will be held on Aug. 4.