Lawrenceville police officer dies in off-duty crash

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The Brief A Lawrenceville police officer died Friday following a tragic off-duty traffic collision in Gwinnett County. Officer Travis Clarke was nearing one year of service and had protected City Hall since November 2025. County police investigators are actively reviewing the crash while city colleagues mourn the sudden loss.



The Lawrenceville Police Department is mourning after one of their own was killed in a tragic off-duty accident, according to the agency.



What we know:

Officer Travis Clarke died in a traffic collision on Friday, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department. The fatal crash took place off-duty and is currently being investigated by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Clarke was nearing a full year on the job with the municipal agency at the time of his death. Local officials noted he had been assigned to protect Lawrenceville City Hall since November 2025.

"In his time with the police department, he made a lasting impact on those around him through his infectious smile, positive attitude, and unwavering passion for law enforcement. Officer Clarke enjoyed serving his community and looked forward to continuing to grow and advance his career. His loss is being felt not only throughout the Police Department, but across the entire City of Lawrenceville family. He was a valued colleague, trusted friend, and dedicated public servant whose presence will be deeply missed," the police department said in a released statement.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the exact details of the traffic collision or what specific circumstances led to the crash that caused Clarke's death. Additionally, formal funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized and are expected to be announced at a later time.