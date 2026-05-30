Man shot several times at Atlanta gas station Friday night

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The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot several times at a southwest Atlanta gas station during a dispute on Friday night. Responding police officers located the wounded victim alert, conscious, and breathing before emergency crews transported him to a local hospital. Detectives are searching for several men involved in the altercation as the active investigation continues.



A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after he was shot several times during an argument with a group of men at a southwest Atlanta gas station, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW on Friday around 10:07 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot several times.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing before an ambulance transported him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Investigators believe the victim was shot during a dispute involving several other men at the location.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A man was shot several times off Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. on May 29, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced any arrests or taken any suspects into custody in connection with the shooting. The victim’s current condition is unknown.