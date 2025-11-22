Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation 'great news'

The Brief Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign from Congress on Jan. 5. Trump withdrew support and called her exit "great news for the country." Greene says she wants to spare her district a "hurtful and hateful" primary.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will resign from Congress early next year, a decision that stunned political observers and drew swift reaction from President Donald Trump.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene resigning from Congress

What we know:

Greene, a high-profile Republican from Georgia, announced late Friday that her last day in office will be Jan. 5. In a video message, she said she does not want her district to "endure a hurtful and hateful primary" after Trump withdrew his support and backed a challenger against her for next year’s race.

"This president that we all fought for dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me and the Georgia Republican Party," Greene said, adding that the situation contributed to her decision to step aside.

Trump responds

What they're saying:

Trump told ABC News the resignation was "great news for the country." The two have been locked in a public feud in recent months, with Greene openly clashing with conservatives over her push to release the Epstein files and Trump publicly cutting ties with her about a week ago.

The president also claimed on Truth Social that Marjorie "Traitor" Brown went BAD when he refused to return her "never ending barrage of phone calls." However, he did thank her for her service to "our country."

MAGA activist Laura Loomer is celebrating Greene's announcement, claiming she finally "LOOMERED" the congresswoman. She also accused the congresswoman of insider trading and claimed that she fired her Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Dyer because he wouldn't help her cover up her stock trades.

Following Trump's response, MTG posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she believed in the American people and that there are "no leaders that will save this country."

The other side:

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon issued a statement acknowledging Greene’s departure and praising her tenure. "Her legacy as a bold voice for the grassroots will endure," he said. "She entered Congress as a political outsider and never backed down from defending the forgotten men and women of our state."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who was a recent ally in the fight for the release of the Epstein files, posted on X that he is "sad for our country." After Trump said that Greene's resignation was "great news," Massie also said "No, this is not great news for our country."

As of Friday morning, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued a statement about Greene's announcement.

Greene claims no plans for future

What's next:

Greene said she plans to "go back to the people she loves" and denied that her resignation is part of a larger political strategy, saying there is "no 4D chess move" behind it. She did not reveal whether she intends to pursue another office or remain in public life.

However, many people believe that Greene does have plans for the future and quit because she is "playing the long game."

Others seem to believe she may end up on CNN.

Other reactions:

What about her seat?

What's next:

According to the former Georgia Secretary of State COO Gabriel Sterling, Greene's resignation will lead to a special election to fill the remainder of her term. No details about a special election have been released at this time.

RELATED STORIES