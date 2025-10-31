Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends upcoming appearance on ‘The View’

article

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will appear on ABC’s "The View" on Tuesday, sparking backlash online from critics questioning her Republican loyalty. Greene announced her upcoming appearance on X, where thousands of users responded — many with sharp criticism. The congresswoman has previously said she’s willing to challenge both parties when necessary to represent her district.



North Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will appear on ABC’s "The View" next week — and not everyone is happy about it.

What we know:

The outspoken Republican posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a clip of "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg announcing that Greene would be a guest on the show Tuesday — Election Day.

Goldberg said that while she and Greene rarely agree politically, they do share common ground on one issue: that a government shutdown shouldn’t negatively affect the American people.

Greene reposted the clip with the comment, "I look forward to joining the ladies on ‘The View’ on Tuesday!"

By Friday afternoon, Greene’s post had received nearly 7,000 replies. Some responses were positive, but many were negative — with some critics accusing her of no longer being a true Republican.

What they're saying:

One user wrote, "You’re an embarrassment." Another commented, "Congratulations on your transition to Liz Cheney," referring to the former Republican congresswoman who served on the January 6th Committee before losing re-election.

Following the backlash, Greene fired back at her critics, referring to them as "pathetic Republicans" who were attacking her.

"Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands," Greene wrote.

Dig deeper:

Greene also faced criticism earlier this year for occasionally breaking with President Donald Trump and other members of her party. She went as far as to blame Republicans, in part, for the shutdown. At the time, she said she has always been a critic of both parties and focused on serving her constituents.