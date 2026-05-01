Gov. Kemp: No electoral map changes before 2026 elections

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia will not redraw electoral maps before the 2026 elections because voting is already underway. The Supreme Court ruling has sparked calls for redistricting and concerns about its impact on minority representation. Kemp said new electoral maps will be required ahead of the 2028 election cycle and could involve a special session.



Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday Georgia will not redraw its political maps ahead of the 2026 elections despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that is fueling debate across the state.

What we know:

The ruling in Louisiana v. Callais limited the use of race in drawing electoral districts, striking down a Louisiana map and prompting renewed calls from some Georgia Republicans to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries. Others, including Democrats and voting rights advocates, warn the decision could weaken protections for minority voters and reduce representation.

What they're saying:

Kemp said it is too late to make changes before the May primary, with early voting already underway and ballots already being cast. He noted that unlike Louisiana — where officials paused elections to revisit maps — Georgia’s election process is already in motion.

"The Supreme Court’s decision Louisiana v. Callais restores fairness to our redistricting process and allows states to pass electoral maps that reflect the will of the voters, not the will of federal judges. Voting is already underway for the 2026 elections, but it’s clear that Callais requires Georgia to adopt new electoral maps before the 2028 election cycle," said Gov. Kemp in a statement from his office.

Kemp left open the possibility of calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to redraw district lines, but said any changes would be aimed at the 2028 elections rather than the current cycle. The ruling has also drawn strong reactions from political leaders and candidates, with some urging swift action and others raising concerns about long-term impacts on voting rights.

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