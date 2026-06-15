Weather continues to impact flights at Atlanta airport Monday

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The Brief More than 300 flights had been delayed or canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by mid-morning Monday. Severe weather across several regions of the country is disrupting air travel and creating ripple effects at major airline hubs. Travelers flying through Atlanta are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.



Passengers traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing significant disruptions Monday as severe weather around the country continues to impact airline schedules.

What we know:

As of 9:15 a.m., flight tracking data showed 148 delays and 153 cancellations at Atlanta's airport, one of the busiest air travel hubs in the world.

The problems are not limited to Georgia. Thunderstorms and severe weather systems stretching from Texas to the Northeast have forced airlines and air traffic controllers to adjust operations, causing delays to spread through the national aviation network.

Atlanta feeling effects from problems elsewhere

Even when skies are clear in Atlanta, disruptions at other major airports can quickly affect flights arriving and departing from Hartsfield-Jackson.

Overnight storms in the New York area created congestion at airports including LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International. Weather-related issues also prompted federal ground stops at Houston's major airports Monday morning.

Because Atlanta serves as a key connection point for travelers nationwide, delays in those cities can create a domino effect that reaches Georgia within hours.

Airports in Newark, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., were also reporting elevated delays Monday morning.

Delta among airlines impacted

The disruptions come after a difficult weekend for air travelers.

Sunday saw more than 10,000 delayed flights nationwide as thunderstorms swept through parts of the country. LaGuardia Airport experienced some of the highest cancellation totals, affecting one of Delta Air Lines' major operating hubs.

Delta, which operates its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson, issued travel waivers for some passengers affected by the Northeast weather system. The airline had already accumulated hundreds of cancellations across its network by Monday morning.

More delays possible later today

Federal aviation officials warned that additional weather-related disruptions could develop throughout the day, according to TravelMarketReport.com.

Forecasts call for continued thunderstorm activity around several major airports in Texas, while potential delays are also being monitored in California and across parts of Florida later Monday.

What you can do:

Travel experts recommend passengers check airline apps and flight status updates frequently before leaving for the airport, as conditions can change rapidly throughout the day.

Track your flight

For travelers flying through Atlanta, the combination of nationwide weather issues and the airport's heavy summer travel volume could mean continued delays and cancellations into the evening hours.