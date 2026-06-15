Search continues for Heard County woman missing since Friday

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The Brief Authorities are searching for 54-year-old Alecia Tuck, who has been missing since June 12. A trail camera captured Tuck walking through a wooded area near Enon Grove and Lane Road in Heard County. Deputies are asking the public not to approach her if spotted and instead contact dispatch immediately.



The Heard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Alecia Tuck, 54, was reported missing after she was last seen around 2 p.m. on June 12. According to authorities, Tuck was in the Enon Grove and Lane Road area of Heard County before disappearing.

Investigators recently released a trail camera image showing Tuck walking through a wooded area as she moved through the region. Family members and law enforcement officials say they are concerned about her well-being.

Tuck is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with graying hair.

Public asked not to approach

What you can do:

The sheriff's office said Tuck has a history of intentionally leaving and has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Because of that history, deputies believe she may not want contact with members of the public. Authorities are urging anyone who sees her not to approach her.

Instead, residents are asked to immediately contact the Heard County Dispatch Center if they spot Tuck or if she appears on personal security cameras or trail cameras.

The search remains active as authorities work to locate her and check on her welfare.