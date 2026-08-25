1 detained after robbery attempt at Buckhead Wells Fargo, police say

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The Brief Police stopped an attempted bank robbery in Buckhead on Tuesday morning. It happened at a Wells Fargo on the 2200 block of Peachtree NW, one of the city’s busiest streets. Atlanta police detained one person at the scene.



A person was detained after allegedly trying to rob a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead on Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Police say someone tried to stick up a Wells Fargo on Tuesday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. at a branch on the 2200 block of Peachtree Rd. NW. Investigators said they detained one person.

Regular customers could not believe it. Bill Barwick, a customer, said trying to escape into heavy traffic on Peachtree Road was not a well-thought-out getaway plan.

Buckhead bank security

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the person detained or announced specific charges.

Authorities have not confirmed how the crime was attempted, whether any property was taken, or if anyone suffered injuries.