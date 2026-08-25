Georgia lawmaker seeks balance between Flock camera benefits, misuse

The Brief State Sen. John Albers joined a law enforcement task force to address rising concerns over Flock license plate reader abuse. Albers warned against a "knee-jerk reaction" to ban the systems, citing 10,000 missing persons found nationwide in 2025. Hall County fired investigator Justin Brown for allegedly using the Flock camera system for personal reasons.



A Georgia lawmaker is stepping in to balance the law enforcement benefits of Flock license plate readers with growing concerns over personal privacy and system misuse.

Georgia task force reviews Flock usage

What we know:

Georgia State Sen. John Albers announced he will work alongside state law enforcement officials to address problems surrounding Flock cameras. The Roswell Republican serves on a specialized law enforcement task force examining the automated license plate readers.

Albers addressed public concern over recent system breaches and misuse by officers.

"Like every citizen in our state, we’re concerned about the abuses that have took place. And let’s be clear it is both wrong and unacceptable," Albers said.

He noted that internal oversight originally uncovered the unauthorized activity within law enforcement ranks.

"All of this was surfaced by law enforcement themselves. They found that there was an issue by their own internal audits, and with that, they have now had to react and do their job, which is nobody is above the law," he added.

Despite the misconduct, Albers pointed to the ongoing tension between officer abuse and the practical utility of surveillance tools.

"Both of these things can be true, that people make mistakes and misuse something. And it also can be an invaluable crime-fighting tool," he said.

Albers emphasized that Flock cameras remain an essential tool for police departments, pointing out that 10,000 missing persons were safely located across the country in 2025 because of the technology.

He cautioned state leaders and the public against what he termed a "knee-jerk reaction" to push for total bans, arguing instead for regulatory fixes.

"So we’re not going to throw the baby out with the bath water. We’re going to make sure we solve the problem, and we work together to keep the public safe," Albers added.

Albers stated that the primary objective moving forward is to strike a clear balance between leveraging license plate readers to solve criminal cases and establishing strict safeguards to curb system abuse.

Hall County investigator fired

The backstory:

Concerns over internal system abuse continue after Hall County officials announced the termination of an investigator.

Hall County fired Justin Brown after accusing him of using the Flock system for personal reasons. Local officials referred Brown's case to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further inquiry.

FULL STORY: 2 Hall deputies caught running unauthorized Flock searches

Brown joins a growing number of law enforcement authorities who have misused the license plate reader system, sparking nationwide outrage and privacy concerns. The misuse cases have even led to some people attempting to destroy and vandalize the network cameras.

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Privacy rules and police oversight

What we don't know:

Task force officials have not released a timeline for when new legislative proposals or state oversight guidelines will be introduced.