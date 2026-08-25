Small earthquake hits northwest Georgia

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The Brief A minor 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck about less than a mile northwest of Trion, Georgia, early Monday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor happened at a depth of 6.6 miles.



A minor 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of northwest Georgia early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake at 2:34 a.m. EDT (06:34 UTC) on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. The epicenter was located roughly six-tenths of a mile northwest of Trion, Georgia, in Chattooga County.

Northwest Georgia sits within the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, which stretches across eastern Tennessee, northwest Georgia, and northeast Alabama. The region is one of the most active earthquake zones in the Southeastern U.S., though most recorded quakes are too small to be felt or cause structural harm.

While major earthquakes are rare in the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, minor unfelt earthquakes are frequently recorded by seismographs throughout the region, USGS stated.

Earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains travel through denser bedrock, meaning seismic waves can be felt over an area up to ten times larger than a quake of similar magnitude on the West Coast, according to USGS.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any residents felt the minor tremor or reported shaking to emergency officials, though quakes of this size rarely register noticeable movement on the surface.