Overturned tanker shuts down Browns Mill Road in Lithonia

The Brief A tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel overturned overnight on Browns Mill Road in DeKalb County. Crews are working to keep leaking fuel from reaching storm drains and Browns Mill Lake. No injuries were reported, but officials say the road could remain closed for an extended period.



Hazmat crews are working to contain a diesel fuel spill after a tanker carrying 7,500 gallons overturned overnight on Browns Mill Road in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The crash has forced the closure of Browns Mill Road as crews deal with the spill and investigate what caused the tanker to overturn.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

Concern about fuel reaching Browns Mill Lake

Local perspective:

One of the biggest concerns Friday morning is keeping diesel runoff from flowing into nearby storm drains and Browns Mill Lake.

Officials do not yet know how much of the 7,500 gallons being carried by the tanker leaked or how much fuel may have reached the storm drainage system or lake.

Hazmat crews were called to help contain the spill, and the Environmental Protection Agency has also been contacted to assist with the response.

Extended road closure expected

What's next:

Officials described the cleanup as an extended operation and could not say when Browns Mill Road would reopen.

Rockdale and DeKalb county school systems were notified about the closure because it could cause delays for students and school buses traveling through the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers should avoid Browns Mill Road and use alternate routes until the cleanup is complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.