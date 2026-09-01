Heavy police presence closes Flat Shoals Road near I-85

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The Brief South Fulton police and firefighters have shut down a 1-mile stretch of Flat Shoals Road near Buffington Road. First responders are managing an active scene, while a helicopter flies overhead near I-85. Authorities urge drivers to stay away from the area and allow first responders to work.



South Fulton police shut down a 1-mile stretch of Flat Shoals Road near Buffington Road on Tuesday while emergency crews responded to an active scene.

South Fulton police investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews swarmed the 3000 block of Flat Shoals Road near Buffington Road, closing off a 1-mile stretch of the street near Interstate 85.

Officers from South Fulton and Fairburn are at the location alongside firefighters. A helicopter was spotted flying over the area as officers blocked drivers from passing through barricades.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details explaining what caused the heavy police presence or what happened at the scene. Police have not said if anyone was hurt or if any arrests were made.

Traffic updates and safety

What you can do:

Police urge drivers to stay away from Flat Shoals Road and choose alternate routes to give emergency crews room to work.

Drivers should not try to pass through police barricades set up along the road.