Wanted man considered armed and dangerous after Monroe shooting

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The Brief Monroe police search for Charvis Grant after a shooter wounded a 36-year-old man at a local store Friday. Officers found Kenyonus Card with multiple gunshot wounds at Chestnut Cupboard before taking him to an Atlanta hospital. Authorities issued arrest warrants charging Grant with aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting.



A 36-year-old man remains hospitalized after a gunman shot him multiple times early Friday outside a store in Monroe.

Monroe police investigation

What we know:

Officers with the City of Monroe Police Department went to Chestnut Cupboard at 1135 East Church Street around 12:39 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Kenyonus Card, 36, of Monroe, suffering from serious injuries caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed lifesaving measures before turning Card over to Walton County EMS, who transported him to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Charvis Grant for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Police consider Grant armed and dangerous and warn the public not to approach him.

Active suspect search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or explained what led up to the violence outside the store.

Officials have not yet confirmed the current medical condition of Card following his transport to the hospital. Investigators have not specified Grant's current location or provided details on potential getaway vehicles.

Reporting gunman tips

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Grant or knows his current location should call 911 immediately. People with information about the incident can contact Sgt. Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 or 770-266-5199, or email mstuddard@monroega.gov. Information can also be provided directly to the Monroe Police Department by calling 770-267-7576.