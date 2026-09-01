Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. - A public health notice was issued Tuesday after mosquito traps in two Roswell parks tested positive for West Nile virus.
Roswell park mosquito control
What we know:
The Fulton County Board of Health notified the city that traps at Roswell Area Park and Garrard Landing Park tested positive for the virus.
A county contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will treat areas within a quarter-mile radius of the positive trap locations.
Spray trucks traveling approximately 15 mph will conduct the treatments starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Each treatment session will last about one hour.
Fulton County virus response
What we don't know:
Officials have not stated if any human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in the area.
Tracking West Nile Virus
Timeline:
Health officials in multiple counties have been following cases of West Nile Virus. Here is a look at the past incidents we know about:
- July 8, 2026: Health officials detected positive West Nile virus mosquito samples in the Grant Park area of northwest Atlanta, leading to direct outreach and localized spraying campaigns.
- July 22, 2026: DeKalb Public Health confirmed their first positive mosquito test traps of the season in ZIP codes 30088 (Redan/unincorporated DeKalb) and 30360 (Doraville), prompting targeted larvicide treatments in local storm drains.
- August 14–16, 2026: Outdoor activities were suspended at Old National Park in the City of South Fulton after nearby mosquitoes tested positive for the virus, allowing crews to treat the area.
- August 18, 2026: Officials confirmed that seven mosquito surveillance traps logged across DeKalb County—including ZIP code 30329 covering parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, and North Druid Hills—tested positive for West Nile virus.
- August 26, 2026: Vector Disease Control International initiated localized spraying within a quarter-mile radius of Welcome All Park in South Fulton after a positive trap result, while keeping the park open to visitors.
Mosquito bite prevention
What you can do:
Health officials urge residents to protect themselves by using EPA-registered insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants during peak activity hours at dawn and dusk.
Homeowners should empty standing water from buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths, and gutters, and verify that door and window screens are intact.
Residents with questions can contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7500 or visit FultonCountyBOH.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public health notice issued by the City of Roswell, which detailed notifications and treatment schedules provided by the Fulton County Board of Health.