Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Roswell

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The Brief Fulton County health officials detected West Nile virus in mosquito traps at Roswell Area Park and Garrard Landing Park. Spray trucks will treat a quarter-mile radius around the affected parks on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. County officials advise residents to apply insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and drain standing water to prevent mosquito bites.



A public health notice was issued Tuesday after mosquito traps in two Roswell parks tested positive for West Nile virus.

Roswell park mosquito control

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Health notified the city that traps at Roswell Area Park and Garrard Landing Park tested positive for the virus.

A county contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will treat areas within a quarter-mile radius of the positive trap locations.

Spray trucks traveling approximately 15 mph will conduct the treatments starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Each treatment session will last about one hour.

Fulton County virus response

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if any human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in the area.

Tracking West Nile Virus

Timeline:

Health officials in multiple counties have been following cases of West Nile Virus. Here is a look at the past incidents we know about:

Mosquito bite prevention

What you can do:

Health officials urge residents to protect themselves by using EPA-registered insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants during peak activity hours at dawn and dusk.

Homeowners should empty standing water from buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths, and gutters, and verify that door and window screens are intact.

Residents with questions can contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7500 or visit FultonCountyBOH.com.