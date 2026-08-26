South Fulton West Nile Virus: Welcome All Park spraying begins
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Crews are spraying for mosquitoes near Welcome All Park in South Fulton after a trap tested positive for West Nile Virus.
South Fulton mosquito treatment
What we know:
Officials detected West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap set at Welcome All Park. Vector Disease Control International planned treatments within a quarter-mile radius of the trap for Wednesday night and Thursday, weather permitting. Signs will be placed around the park to inform visitors about the positive trap and scheduled spraying.
Welcome All Park remains open to the public during the precautionary spraying and subsequent retesting. Officials advise residents to eliminate standing water in outdoor containers, apply EPA-registered insect repellent, wear long clothing and fix damaged window screens.
Public health response
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed if any human West Nile Virus infections have been reported in the area. It is also unclear how long the follow-up testing process will take after spraying concludes.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs, who issued a health alert to South Fulton residents.