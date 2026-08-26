Burt's Pumpkin Farm unveils 45-foot drive-thru pumpkin in Dawsonville

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Organizers and community members gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the new 45-foot drive-through pumpkin attraction at Burt's Pumpkin Farm in Dawsonville, Georgia, on August 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Burt's Pumpkin Farm in Dawsonville opens Sept. 1 with a new 45-foot drive-through pumpkin attraction. Autumn & Gordy's Harvest House teaches visitors how pumpkins grow during the farm's scenic hayride. Free farm admission and parking remain standard, while hayrides cost $10 per person with free entry for children under 2.



Burt's Pumpkin Farm will launch its 2026 fall season Sept. 1 in Dawsonville, debuting a brand-new 45-foot attraction known as the World's Largest Drive-Through Pumpkin.

The massive structure, named Autumn & Gordy's Harvest House, will be available to all guests taking the farm's scenic hayrides throughout the autumn season.

Giant Pumpkin attraction debut

What we know:

Burt's Pumpkin Farm cut the ribbon on a 45-foot drive-through pumpkin attraction that will feature beloved farm characters "Autumn" and "Gordy."

The structure will host interactive elements inside the building to teach families about the process of growing pumpkins as part of the scenic hayride.

Sneak preview

What they're saying:

The Burt family held a special event for locals to see the attraction before opening to the public Sept. 1.

"When we get everything inside the building, it's going to be perfect, sound good, look good, and it's huge. When you come over the hill you're going to be shocked," said Casey Sanders of Burt's Pumpkin Farm.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact total cost of the construction project for the giant drive-through pumpkin.

Visitor schedules and farm rules

Why you should care:

Families across Georgia visit the farm every autumn, and the new 45-foot structure provides an upgraded experience for long-time guests and new visitors.

Admission to the farm and parking are free, while hayrides cost $10 per person with sales tax included.

Children under 2 years old can ride the hayrides for free.

What's next:

The pumpkin patch and store will operate Sept. 1–30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while daily hayrides will officially launch Sept. 15.

The patch and store stay open daily through October from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and continue into November through Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm is located at 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534, and organizers remind guests that pets and firearms are not allowed on the property.