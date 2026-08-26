Police chief defends Avondale Estates Flock cameras at City Hall meeting

The Brief Avondale Estates residents voiced privacy concerns at City Hall over local police use of Flock surveillance cameras. Police Chief Harry Hess defended the technology as a critical tool for tracking down criminals and finding missing people. The public meeting comes amid statewide scrutiny after law enforcement officers across Georgia were arrested for misusing license plate readers.



Avondale Estates residents voiced intense privacy concerns during a city council meeting as Police Chief Harry Hess defended his department's use of Flock surveillance cameras.

Avondale Estates police surveillance

What we know:

A couple-dozen neighbors packed Avondale Estates City Hall to express fears that Flock cameras placed throughout the city could violate their constitutional rights and privacy.

Residents specifically warned about potential system breaches by hackers and unauthorized data access by officers.

What they're saying:

Local resident Laura Whalen told city leaders she is concerned about law enforcement using the cameras inappropriately and called for full transparency regarding how the system is used.

The other side:

Chief Hess tried to calm community concerns, explaining that access to the department's Flock system is strictly controlled.

Hess stated that patrol sergeants have in-state access, criminal investigators have full search access, and he and the deputy chief have no-search access.

He noted that the technology is a valuable law enforcement tool that has successfully helped officers track down criminals and locate missing people.

To maintain system integrity, Hess said the Avondale Estates Police Department conducts audits of its Flock system each week.

Georgia police technology scrutiny

The backstory:

The debate in Avondale Estates comes as surveillance cameras face heightened scrutiny across the state.

Dozens of law enforcement officers throughout Georgia have recently been arrested and accused of misusing Flock technology.

Recent arrests involving officers misusing the license plate reader system have been reported in Habersham County, Conyers, DeKalb County, Cherokee County and Albany.

Flock system safeguards

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether Avondale Estates will alter its current Flock camera contract or add new restrictions following the public meeting.

Authorities have also not detailed whether any specific privacy complaints have been filed directly against the local department.