Loganville boy shaves head to support cousin battling leukemia

The Brief Rodney Maison recorded a video of his 6-year-old son Jaxson cutting his hair to support his 13-year-old cousin Mason, who is battling cancer. The heartwarming video has gained over 2 million views on Instagram. Mason was moved to tears during a FaceTime call after seeing his cousin's selfless gesture.



A Loganville boy's act of solidarity for his 13-year-old cousin fighting leukemia has captured the hearts of millions across social media.

Loganville boy supports cousin

What we know:

Rodney Maison recorded his 6-year-old son, Jaxson, cutting his hair at their Loganville home to support his 13-year-old cousin, Mason Jones, who is battling cancer. The video shows Jaxson explaining his decision: "I'm doing this for my cousin, to support him for his fight for cancer."

Jaxson had long hair his entire life before deciding to shave it off. His father asked him if he was sure about the decision, and Jaxson insisted he wanted to show his cousin he was not fighting alone.

"I just felt like I wanted to do it for my cousin," Jaxson said. "He has cancer. I wanted to show him that I'm not the only one who would do it."

Cousin's second cancer battle

The backstory:

Mason is facing his second battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He was first diagnosed when he was 11 years old. Mason is currently receiving treatment in Texas, where his family spoke via Zoom about his fight.

When Jaxson FaceTime called Mason to reveal his new haircut, Mason broke down in tears.

"It made me cry, but it was happy tears," Mason said. "He didn't have to do that, but he did, and it really made me happy."

Family relies on faith

What they're saying:

Mason's parents, Chris and Christine Jones, are staying by his side in Texas through the difficult process.

"We believe in a higher power," Christine and Chris Jones said. "We're praying and uplifting Mason. This is not an easy road. No one wants their child to go through cancer, certainly not twice."

How to help the family

What you can do:

The family has organized a GoFundMe to assist Chris and Christine Jones with treatment costs. Click here to learn more information.

What we don't know:

Family members have not specified how long Mason's current treatment in Texas is scheduled to last.