Mableton city council voted 5-1 to hire its first public safety director

The Brief City leaders appointed USG Police Chief Dr. Kerry Stallings as Mableton's first public safety director Wednesday. The Mableton City Council approved the historic appointment with a 5-1 vote during its meeting. Stallings brings nearly two decades of leadership experience to help establish the new municipal police force.



Mableton City Council appointed Dr. Kerry Stallings as the city's inaugural public safety director Wednesday.

Mableton public safety director appointment

What we know:

Mableton leaders voted 5-1 to hire Dr. Kerry Stallings as the city's first public safety director during a council meeting Wednesday.

Stallings previously served as chief of police for the University System of Georgia, leading safety operations across 24 departments.

The new director will oversee the creation, structuring and administration of Mableton's municipal public safety framework, including its new police department.

Mayor Michael Owens called the selection one of the city's most vital priorities to establish public safety infrastructure.

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue commended Stallings for steady leadership and keeping students, faculty and staff safe.

Stallings holds a Ph.D. in public administration, serves on the Georgia POST Council and previously worked as a police captain in Powder Springs.

City Manager Bill Tanks said Stallings' municipal and statewide experience makes him qualified to build the city's operational foundation.

Stallings said he is honored by the role and aims to build an organization that the community respects.

Dr. Kerry Stallings (City of Mableton)

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What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact start date for Stallings beyond expecting him to assume duties in the coming weeks.

Mableton public safety director

What's next:

Dr. Stallings is expected to step into his new position with the city in the coming weeks.