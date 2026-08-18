More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in DeKalb County

The Brief Mosquitoes in DeKalb County's 30329 ZIP code tested positive for West Nile virus following four positive trap results reported Monday. Health officials confirmed seven mosquito surveillance traps tested positive between July 22 and Aug. 17, but no human cases have been reported.



More mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in DeKalb County, health officials announced Tuesday. This comes after four other traps came back with positive results on Monday.

What we know:

New lab results from DeKalb Public Health show that the trap located in ZIP code 30329 came back with positive results. This ZIP code includes Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee and areas of North Druid Hills.

The backstory:

DeKalb County health officials say that despite the number of positive traps, no human cases have surfaced. Between July 22 and Aug. 17, seven mosquito surveillance traps have tested positive.

This map shows the location of mosquito surveillance trap which has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in DeKalb County as of Aug. 18, 2026. (DeKalb County Health)

What we don't know:

Health officials have not released details regarding whether additional mosquito traps are currently being tested in DeKalb County.

It remains unknown if any human cases are currently under investigation or when the next round of lab results will be available.

Additionally, officials have not specified what targeted measures or treatments, if any, will be deployed in the affected ZIP code.