Attempted murder suspect wanted in Tennessee captured in Fulton County

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The Brief Kenneth Spruill was arrested in Hapeville by task force officers following a joint multi-agency fugitive operation. Spruill was one of three suspects wanted in connection with a violent incident in Tennessee. He faces several serious charges out of Tennessee, including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property.



A man wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Tennessee has been arrested in Hapeville, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Task force officers with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Roswell Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Kenneth Spruill in Hapeville.

Authorities stated Spruill was one of three perpetrators wanted for a violent incident in Tennessee.

In Tennessee, Spruill faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Spruill was also wanted in Fulton County for violating probation on a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially alerted the Roswell Police Department requesting assistance in finding and apprehending Spruill.

Collaborative efforts between the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies led officers to locate Spruill in the City of Hapeville, where he was taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the violent incident in Tennessee happened or the exact location.

The sheriff's office has not released information on the two other individuals wanted in connection with the case.