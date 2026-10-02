Wanted Tennessee attempted murder suspect arrested after I-20 chase ends

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The Brief Atlanta police used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing car on I-20 West on Tuesday. Authorities said a passenger in the car was wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Nashville. Officers also arrested the driver on felony theft charges, and no injuries were reported.



Two wanted suspects are in custody after a police chase ended with a PIT maneuver on I-20 Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

What we know:

DeKalb County police began pursuing a car around 7:24 p.m. after learning a person inside was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The chase entered Atlanta on I-20 West near Flat Shoals Road SE and continued westbound through the city, according to police.

Authorities said that Atlanta police officers stepped in to assist DeKalb police near Thornton Road. APD officers performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to hit the median wall and come to a stop.

Police arrested the front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Rickora Walker, who authorities said was wanted in Metro Nashville, Tennessee, for failing to appear in court on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Officers also arrested the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Brownlee, who police said was wanted on felony theft charges.

DeKalb County police took both Walker and Brownlee into custody. Authorities said no officers or bystanders were injured during the pursuit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific incident that led to Walker's attempted murder charge in Nashville.

Officials have not stated where Brownlee's theft charges originated or whether either suspect is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.