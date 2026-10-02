Cobb County firefighters help deliver 15 puppies after pet CPR training

The Brief Cobb County firefighters delivered 15 puppies at a veterinary emergency room following an animal CPR training session. The emergency delivery took place in August after a mother dog experienced labor complications at VEG ER for Pets. Firefighters assisted veterinarians during an emergency C-section by clearing airways, administering medications and warming puppies then placing them in incubators.



Cobb County firefighters used their recent animal CPR training to help deliver 15 puppies during an emergency C-section at a veterinary clinic.

Animal CPR Training

What we know:

Firefighters at Station 21 completed pet care certification through VEG ER for Pets. On their next shift, crew members were called to assist veterinarians with a pregnant dog experiencing labor complications. Station 21 firefighters responded with lights and sirens to provide extra hands during the delivery.

"We officially got certified in pet care, they didn't tell me that we'd be delivering puppies a shift later," said Damien Whitehead, Cobb County Fire.

Firefighters cleared placental sacs, suctioned airways and noses, administered necessary medications, and placed the newborns into incubators. Crew members noted the process mirrored delivering human infants.

"It was almost like having a regular baby, but a puppy," said Brian Powell, Cobb County Fire.

Firefighter puppy reunion

What they're saying:

Veterinarian Dr. Lauren Savoy credited the quick action of the fire crew for the survival of the puppies. Firefighters reunited with the puppies in October to check on their growth since the August delivery.

"They would fit in the palm of my hand and now I'm using two to hold them, they've grown a lot," Powell said.

Some Cobb County fire crews maintain training to care for police and fire dogs, but this marked the first general animal CPR training for many at the station.

"It would be a unique opportunity to take one home. being able to birth it to raise it, that would be an amazing opportunity," said Chris Newman with Cobb County Fire

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether any of the firefighters will formally adopt the puppies.