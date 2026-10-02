Officer hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Highway 19/41 in Griffin

The Brief A Clayton County police crash on Highway 19/41 in Griffin sent an officer and another driver to a hospital Friday. Authorities confirmed the officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released following the two-vehicle collision. The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the full investigation because the officer was not performing law enforcement duties during the crash.



A Clayton County police officer and another driver were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car collision on Highway 19/41 in Griffin, according to police officials.

Griffin police patrol crash

What we know:

A Clayton County police vehicle collided with another car along Highway 19/41 on Friday.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluations, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and subsequently released.

Georgia State Patrol investigation

What we don't know:

State troopers have not publicly released details regarding the cause of the collision or what led up to the crash.

The medical status of the second driver involved in the incident has also not been disclosed by investigating authorities.

Non-law enforcement activity

Local perspective:

Police officials noted that the officer was not engaging in official police actions or responding to an emergency call when the wreck occurred.

Because the collision involved a department patrol car, the Georgia State Patrol was assigned as the independent agency handling the ongoing investigation.