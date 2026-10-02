Most wanted auto crime suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

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The Brief The Atlanta Police Department announced the arrest of a man listed on its Auto Crimes Unit's Top 5 Most Wanted list. Officers caught 20-year-old Keshaun Mitchell walking in the middle of a southwest Atlanta road on Monday before taking him into custody, the department stated. Authorities said Mitchell faces multiple auto crime charges in Fulton County and active aggravated assault warrants in DeKalb County.



One of Atlanta's most wanted auto crime suspects is in custody after officers spotted him walking in the middle of a street in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers arrested 20-year-old Keshaun Mitchell on Monday near the 1300 block of Donnelly Avenue SW after seeing him walking in the middle of the road.

Police said Mitchell was listed as one of the APD Auto Crimes Unit’s Top 5 Most Wanted suspects. Investigators had previously issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Mitchell on Sept. 3 in connection with a car break-in reported on Aug. 30, according to authorities.

According to the department, Mitchell is charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway and possession of marijuana.

Police said Mitchell also had active felony warrants for theft by taking, two counts of entering an automobile, and second-degree criminal damage to property. Authorities said he also faced active warrants out of DeKalb County for two counts of aggravated assault.

Officers took Mitchell to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the specific incidents behind the DeKalb County aggravated assault warrants.

Officials have not stated if bond has been set for Mitchell or when he is scheduled to appear in court.