SWAT officers enter DeKalb home, find gun but no suspect inside

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb County Police officers and emergency crews staged at an apartment complex during a SWAT search for an armed suspect who evaded capture at The Village at Wesley Chapel on Pleasant Point Drive in Decatur, Georgia on October 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief DeKalb County Police searched a home on Pleasant Point Drive for an armed suspect Thursday after occupants reported he was inside. SWAT officers entered the building and found a firearm, but the suspect was no longer at the scene. Authorities confirm no other people were inside the home, and the police investigation remains active and ongoing.



Police are releasing details about a reported SWAT standoff at The Village at Wesley Chapel apartment homes on Thursday.

SWAT searches Pleasant Point apartment

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department was seen at the apartment complex, located in the 4300 block of Pleasant Point Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, police disclosed that officers were at the scene searching for an armed person.

When officers arrived at the apartment, two adults and a child exited, telling officers the wanted person was still inside.

Officers eventually entered the apartment. They recovered a gun, but the wanted individual was not there.

Search continues in DeKalb

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or detailed the initial charges prompting the search.

Officials also have not confirmed how the individual exited the home before SWAT officers went inside.

It was immediately unclear what prompted the search at the apartment complex.

Police request community assistance

What's next:

Investigators are continuing their search for the armed suspect across the surrounding area.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.