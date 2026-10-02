Woman arrested after suspected meth found in truck with kids, deputies say

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The Brief A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with meth trafficking following a traffic stop in Stephens County on Sept. 30. Authorities said deputies found more than 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine inside her truck. Deputies said the driver fought with officers as they tried to safely remove two children from the vehicle.



A 33-year-old Winder woman was arrested after Stephens County deputies said they found more than 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine inside her truck during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Stephens County deputies and Georgia Bureau of Investigation authorities pulled over Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 33, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after watching her black Ford pickup drift out of its lane near Old Liberty Hill Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Vinson did not have her driver's license and told officers she was on felony probation for drug charges. According to authorities, deputies confirmed she was wanted in Stephens County for a felony probation violation.

When deputies attempted to search the truck and remove two children from the back seat, authorities said Vinson became physically aggressive and fought with officers before being detained.

During a search of the truck, deputies said they found about 3.1 ounces of suspected methamphetamine packaged in multiple plastic bags, along with $396 in cash.

Authorities said Vinson was taken to the Stephens County Detention Center, while her two children were released into the custody of a family member.

According to the sheriff's office, Vinson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances near a school, and two counts of misdemeanor hindering law enforcement. Deputies also cited her for window tint and lane violations.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the ages of the two children who were in the truck.

Officials have not set an exact date or bond amount for Vinson as she awaits her court hearing.