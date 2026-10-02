Donald Trump to attend Georgia vs. Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa

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The Brief President Donald Trump announced plans during a campaign speech in Mobile, Alabama, to attend the upcoming Georgia-Alabama college football game. Trump told supporters at the rally that he feels obligated to personally thank those who have supported him since the beginning. The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide face off Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.



President Donald Trump announced he plans to attend the Georgia-Alabama game next week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What we know:

Trump made the announcement Friday during a speech at a rally at the University of South Alabama's Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama, as part of a multi-state campaign blitz.

The president told the crowd he feels obligated to personally thank those who have been with him since the beginning.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what time President Donald Trump will arrive at Bryant-Denny Stadium or what his specific itinerary will be during the game.

It is unclear whether Trump will sit in a designated suite or make public remarks to the crowd during the event.

Specific security measures or potential entry delays for attending fans have not been detailed.

Additional stops and locations included in Trump's multi-state campaign blitz remain undisclosed.

The backstory:

Former President Donald Trump is a familiar face at high-stakes matchups between Georgia and Alabama.

In September 2024, Trump attended a regular-season showdown between the No. 2 Bulldogs and the No. 4 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, waving to the cheering crowd while notably wearing a Georgia red tie.

Previously, during his presidency in 2018, he attended the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the two SEC titans also faced off.

Trump has additional history at Bryant-Denny Stadium, having previously visited the venue in 2019 for an Alabama game against LSU.

What's next:

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are scheduled to battle at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.