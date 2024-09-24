Will Trump attend UGA vs Alabama game?

article

Will former President Donald Trump attend the Georgia-Alabama game this weekend? The University of Alabama says yes. Here's what we know:

The Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2) will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 4) in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

This would not be Trump's first rodeo. In 2018, he attended the College Football Playoff Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Dawgs also faced the Crimson Tide that night. In 2019, he visited Bryant-Denny Stadium for a game against LSU.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump points to fans prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Having a huge public figure like Trump in attendance would undoubtedly call for heightened security.

However, the University of Alabama said they were implementing the same level of security they have for every game:

"The safety of our campus is and will remain our top priority, and UAPD will work closely with the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners to coordinate security. Like for every UA football game, walk-through metal detectors will be in place and the clear bag policy will be strictly enforced. Additional safety measures will be enacted in collaboration with local and federal agencies, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to expedite the security screening process. The University’s focus will continue to be ensuring a safe and positive gameday experience for the student-athletes, fans of both teams, and all campus visitors."

The U.S. Secret Service would not comment on their plan for security.

The weather may also play a role in whether sports fans will get to catch a glimpse of the Republican candidate. Tropical Storm Helene is expected to make a big impact in the south as it develops into Hurricane Helene and ransacks its way through Georgia, Florida, Alabama and maybe even Tennessee. So far, the FOX 5 Storm Team anticipates the worst of the storm will be over by Friday night.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.