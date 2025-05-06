City of Roswell shutting down Economy Hotel due to safety violations

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Courtesy of City of Roswell

The Brief The City of Roswell has ordered the Economy Hotel to vacate by May 10 due to extensive safety violations, including fire hazards, structural damage, and unpermitted construction. City officials are working to help displaced occupants find alternative housing, offering on-site support and resources throughout the week. The hotel has been linked to recent human trafficking arrests and has a long history of public safety complaints, prompting swift action by city leaders.



The City of Roswell has issued an emergency order requiring the Economy Hotel at 9995 Old Dogwood Road to shut down operations and vacate all occupants by 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, due to numerous code violations that pose an immediate threat to health and safety.

What we know:

The order, issued by Roswell’s Fire Chief and Chief Building Official, follows inspections by the Fire Marshal that uncovered a long list of serious hazards. These include a non-functional fire alarm system, blocked emergency exits, exposed wiring, lack of fire extinguishers, malfunctioning lighting and elevators, structural deterioration, unpermitted construction, and signs of mold and water damage. Inspectors also found that toilets and bathing facilities were not functional, and fuel-burning boilers had expired permits or were damaged.

City officials are working directly with hotel occupants, many of whom use the Economy Hotel as short-term housing, to assist with relocation. Representatives are distributing information door-to-door and staffing an on-site support team through Saturday to help connect residents with alternative accommodations. Residents can also contact the city at 770-767-0964 for help finding housing.

What they're saying:

The hotel has also been tied to recent criminal investigations, including the arrest of six men in connection with alleged sexual assault and human trafficking. Roswell police say the hotel has been a frequent site of public safety complaints for several years.

The hotel is located next to the city’s future Public Safety Headquarters, a bond-funded project now undergoing renovation. The facility is intended to strengthen response capabilities in areas with high volumes of emergency calls and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025.