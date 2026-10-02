Investigation underway after inmate dies at Bibb County jail

The Brief An inmate died Friday morning after deputies found him unresponsive inside his cell, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies attempted to save his life, but the man died at the facility. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy, and internal affairs is investigating.



Authorities are investigating after an inmate died inside his cell at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center early Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said its deputies discovered an inmate unresponsive inside his cell around 12:28 a.m.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, but the man died at the facility.

Authorities said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy since the man died while in custody. Internal affairs investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards are also investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the inmate's name as deputies work to notify his family.

Officials have not released the man's age, why he was being held, or his cause of death.