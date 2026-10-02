Martin Street Plaza apartments: Atlanta mom reports sewage and rats

The Brief Residents at Martin Street Plaza apartments in Atlanta face raw sewage, rats and mold that make living conditions unsafe for families. An 11-year-old kidney transplant recipient was called into the hospital by medical staff after his mother reported severe unit leaks. Atlanta Housing officials say they are working to address plumbing repairs, holding resident meetings and dispatching pest control teams.



An Atlanta mother says toxic living conditions at a local apartment complex have forced medical staff to order her 11-year-old kidney transplant patient son into the hospital.

Atlanta apartment sewage leaks

What we know:

Valencia Springer said raw sewage flooded her unit from sinks, toilets and showers after a pipe leaked from upstairs into her kitchen.

Two holes now remain in her unit as rodents run through her living space and closet areas.

Unsafe conditions for child

Why you should care:

Springer's 11-year-old son is a kidney transplant patient whose medical team warned that he cannot remain in the unhealthy environment.

Medical staff called Springer directly to offer the young boy a hospital room due to the severe health risks at home.

Complexwide rodent and mold crisis

What they're saying:

Springer said the problem extends far beyond her own front door and impacts families across the entire property.

"I'm not the only person that's suffering from rats, and rollings, and mildew, and mold. The whole entire complex are, especially with the rollings and the mildew and the mold," Springer said.

Atlanta Housing response efforts

What's next:

Officials have not confirmed a timeline for when permanent plumbing repairs or complete pest eradication will be completed at the site.

Atlanta Housing said in a statement that crews are coordinating plumbing repairs, bringing in pest control and holding resident meetings to address concerns.