Martin Street Plaza apartments: Atlanta mom reports sewage and rats
ATLANTA - An Atlanta mother says toxic living conditions at a local apartment complex have forced medical staff to order her 11-year-old kidney transplant patient son into the hospital.
Atlanta apartment sewage leaks
What we know:
Valencia Springer said raw sewage flooded her unit from sinks, toilets and showers after a pipe leaked from upstairs into her kitchen.
Two holes now remain in her unit as rodents run through her living space and closet areas.
Unsafe conditions for child
Why you should care:
Springer's 11-year-old son is a kidney transplant patient whose medical team warned that he cannot remain in the unhealthy environment.
Medical staff called Springer directly to offer the young boy a hospital room due to the severe health risks at home.
Complexwide rodent and mold crisis
What they're saying:
Springer said the problem extends far beyond her own front door and impacts families across the entire property.
"I'm not the only person that's suffering from rats, and rollings, and mildew, and mold. The whole entire complex are, especially with the rollings and the mildew and the mold," Springer said.
Atlanta Housing response efforts
What's next:
Officials have not confirmed a timeline for when permanent plumbing repairs or complete pest eradication will be completed at the site.
Atlanta Housing said in a statement that crews are coordinating plumbing repairs, bringing in pest control and holding resident meetings to address concerns.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Valencia Springer, who detailed the living conditions inside her apartment, as well as a statement provided by Atlanta Housing.