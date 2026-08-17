West Nile Virus found in 4 DeKalb mosquito traps

The Brief Health officials confirmed four additional surveillance traps in DeKalb County collected mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus. The positive traps turned up across Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Stonecrest and unincorporated areas near Atlanta and Doraville. DeKalb County has reported zero human cases of West Nile Virus infection so far this year.



DeKalb Public Health received lab confirmation Monday that four more mosquito surveillance traps tested positive for West Nile Virus across the county.

What we know:

Four additional mosquito traps stationed throughout DeKalb County tested positive for mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus.

The positive traps were located in four distinct postal regions:

ZIP Code 30002 in Avondale Estates,

30021 in Clarkston,

30035 in unincorporated Decatur

and Stonecrest, and 30340 in unincorporated Atlanta and Doraville.

No human cases of the virus have been confirmed in DeKalb County so far this year.

Dig deeper:

Crews deploy the surveillance devices in low-traffic locations throughout summer months, and each device features a red and white sign for easy identification.

Workers collect the insects to examine them under a microscope, sorting them by species and gender before performing laboratory viral testing.

Seasonal crews also place larvicide in storm drains and areas with standing water to kill young mosquitoes without harming people, pets or the local environment.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not disclosed the exact volume of mosquitoes captured inside the four positive traps. Authorities also have not released the specific dates or street addresses where technicians placed the traps.

What you can do:

Residents can minimize mosquito exposure by emptying standing water from gutters, planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires at least once a week. Lawn maintenance helps keep insects away, so homeowners should trim tall grass, weeds and vines. Ensuring door and window screens fit tightly prevents mosquitoes from entering homes.

People should limit outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when virus-carrying mosquitoes are most active. When going outside, apply insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Treating outerwear with permethrin spray and wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks provides added protection. Anyone seeking details can call DeKalb Public Health's Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900.