Carroll County institutes new annual trash convenience fee
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carroll County officials are instituting a new annual fee for trash convenience centers to offset soaring operational costs.
Carroll County waste fees
What we know:
Carroll County plans to sell window placard passes in October to offset rising operational costs at local convenience centers. The user fee costs $50 a year per household, while seniors qualify for a reduced rate of $25.
Solid waste officials noted operating expenses cost about $10 million annually. Neighboring counties already charge fees, and local taxpayers previously subsidized about half of Carroll County's operational costs.
Local illegal dumping
What we don't know:
Law enforcement officials have not located Jacob Ward, who remains wanted for allegedly dumping tires between Villa Rica and Carrollton. Authorities have not confirmed whether future dumping rates will change following the fee implementation.
Trash policy concerns
Carroll County Solid Waste Director Ben Skinner explained that the department faced a potential $3 million cost increase without user fees. Sheriff's office officials clarified recent illegal dumping arrests are unrelated to the new policy, stating violators dump furniture regardless of fees.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Carroll County Solid Waste Director Ben Skinner, Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey, and local residents Rick Reid, Charlotte and Alan Hicks.