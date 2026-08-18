Carroll County institutes new annual trash convenience fee

The Brief Carroll County officials plan to charge residents a $50 annual user fee for waste convenience center access passes. Residents 65 and older will pay $25. County leaders say rising operational costs, primarily hauling costs, forced local leaders to act to prevent broader property tax increases. Law enforcement recently arrested two individuals for illegal dumping as search efforts continue for a third suspect.



Carroll County officials are instituting a new annual fee for trash convenience centers to offset soaring operational costs.

Carroll County waste fees

What we know:

Carroll County plans to sell window placard passes in October to offset rising operational costs at local convenience centers. The user fee costs $50 a year per household, while seniors qualify for a reduced rate of $25.

Solid waste officials noted operating expenses cost about $10 million annually. Neighboring counties already charge fees, and local taxpayers previously subsidized about half of Carroll County's operational costs.

Local illegal dumping

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials have not located Jacob Ward, who remains wanted for allegedly dumping tires between Villa Rica and Carrollton. Authorities have not confirmed whether future dumping rates will change following the fee implementation.

Trash policy concerns

Carroll County Solid Waste Director Ben Skinner explained that the department faced a potential $3 million cost increase without user fees. Sheriff's office officials clarified recent illegal dumping arrests are unrelated to the new policy, stating violators dump furniture regardless of fees.