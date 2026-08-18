Gov. Kemp endorses incumbent agriculture commissioner

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The Brief Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially endorsed incumbent Republican Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper in his 2026 re-election bid. Harper, a seventh-generation farmer and former state senator, was first elected in 2022 to oversee Georgia's top economic industry. He faces Democratic challenger Katherine Juhan-Arnold, a first-time candidate and food-access nonprofit founder.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced another endorsement in the 2026 general election, backing incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

What we know:

In his endorsement announcement, Kemp highlighted Harper's track record of delivering results for farmers and consumers across Georgia.

Harper was elected as Georgia's 17th agriculture commissioner in 2022 and took office in January 2023.

During his time in office, Harper signed off on several high-profile agricultural policies, including the creation of the Georgia Farmland Conservation Fund, restrictions on foreign land ownership in the state, and new regulatory frameworks for consumable hemp products, his biography stated.

Before his election to statewide office, Harper served ten years in the Georgia State Senate representing South Georgia from 2012 to 2022.

Harper is a seventh-generation farmer from Irwin County who actively grows peanuts, cotton, and timber, while running a cattle operation on family land.

He holds degrees from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia.

Agriculture is Georgia’s largest economic driver, generating an estimated $91.4 billion annually and supporting roughly 400,000 jobs across the state.

The backstory:

Harper is running against Katherine Juhan-Arnold, a first-time candidate running as the Democratic nominee. She has a background in nonprofit leadership, community development, and infrastructure systems, including founding a food-access nonprofit called Baby Katie's Pharm & Kitchen.

Unlike the governor, who faces a two-term limit, the Georgia Agriculture Commissioner serves a four-year term with no limit on the number of terms an incumbent can hold.

Gov. Kemp continues to roll out key Republican endorsements ahead of the election cycle. Kemp previously backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the Republican gubernatorial primary before Jones was defeated in the June runoff election. Kemp previously endorsed former college football coach Derek Dooley, the son of late UGA head coach Vince Dooley, in the Republican U.S. Senate primary; Dooley was defeated in the June primary runoff by U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who advanced to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

What they're saying:

Gov. Kemp praised Harper’s focus on the state's agricultural supply chain and farm families.

"For the last four years, Tyler has fought tirelessly for our state’s #1 industry and the farm families who fuel its success," the Georgia governor said. "From protecting Georgia farmland and our food supply from threats to fighting to keep your costs down at the grocery store, Tyler is working every day to create a stronger Georgia. I’m proud to give Tyler my full endorsement, and I am confident that under his leadership, Georgia’s #1 industry will continue to succeed."

Commissioner Harper expressed gratitude for the governor's backing, highlighting Georgia's agricultural industry.



"I am honored and humbled to have the support of Governor Kemp, and I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together to strengthen our state’s #1 industry and support the farm families who fuel its success," he said. "Governor and First Lady Kemp have poured their heart and soul into their service to our state for nearly two decades. I’m grateful their confidence in me and look forward to continuing the work of supporting our farmers, protecting Georgia agriculture, and building a stronger future for all of Georgia."

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to Democratic challenger Katherine Juhan-Arnold's campaign office, which released a statement criticizing the endorsement and pointing to platform priorities:

"Governor Kemp’s endorsement of Commissioner Harper is not surprising. They are members of the same party and have supported many of the same policies, policies that I believe have hurt Georgians and made our economy more unstable for working families, farmers, and small businesses.

But this election will ultimately be decided by Georgians, and voters deserve a real conversation about what they expect from the Department of Agriculture and who it should serve.

Georgia needs leadership that is unafraid to make changes when they are necessary and willing to stand up to anyone whose decisions put our farms, our food, and our families at risk.

I’m running to build a Department that is accessible, accountable, and responsive to the farmers, producers, families, consumers, small businesses, animals, and communities that depend on it every day. My focus between now and November is on traveling this state, listening to Georgians, and showing them what is possible when we put people at the center of this office.

Georgia grows best when we grow together."

According to her campaign website, Juhan-Arnold's platform centers on farm profitability, supply chain access, and expanding consumer protections like gas pump accuracy and scale inspections.