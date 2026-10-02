Why Chastain Park neighbors are calling a Halloween concert a safety nightmare

The Brief Chastain Park residents worry a Halloween concert at Synovus Bank Amphitheater will flood neighborhood streets with traffic while trick-or-treaters walk without sidewalks. Live Nation is coordinating with Atlanta and Sandy Springs officials as community leaders request moving the Steve Lacy show to Nov. 1. Organizers are working on safety plans for 6,200 expected attendees, while the city has not yet responded to comments on the scheduling dispute.



Chastain Park residents are raising safety concerns over a newly added Halloween concert at Synovus Bank Amphitheater that threatens to gridlock local streets as thousands of trick-or-treaters head out. The Chastain Park Civic Association is urging organizers to reschedule the performance to protect children walking through the residential area.

Chastain Park Halloween concert safety

What we know:

Chastain Park neighbors fear a newly added Oct. 31 show will create dangerous traffic jams on narrow neighborhood roads.

Civic leaders worry that 6,200 concertgoers arriving at Synovus Bank Amphitheater will put young trick-or-treaters in harm's way.

Unanswered city permits and plans

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether event promoters will agree to reschedule the concert to another date.

The City of Atlanta has not responded to requests for comment regarding traffic control measures or event permits.

Pedestrian risks on local streets

Local perspective:

"We don't have sidewalks on many of our streets, so kids are out in the street," Chastain Park Civic Association President Joe York said. "And normally, you know, kids, wagon strollers, golf carts, scooters outnumber cars that evening."

York emphasized that traffic on major roads will back up as thousands attempt to enter the arena.

Live Nation amphitheater venue statement

What they're saying:

Live Nation said in a statement that organizers are meeting with the City of Atlanta, Sandy Springs and the Chastain Park Civic Association about the show and will continue coordinating with local officials.

"We’re confident we can deliver a great experience for fans while being mindful of the surrounding neighborhood, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for a night of live music at Chastain Park," Live Nation stated.

Concert scheduling debate on Oct. 31

The backstory:

The venue typically hosts about 41 concerts a year, with Oct. 31 marking the traditional end of the performance season.

The Steve Lacy show was added on top of another performance scheduled for the night before, leading residents to request moving the concert to Nov. 1 instead.

Community hopes for date change

The other side:

"Chastain Park, the civic Association, all of our residents in general love having concerts," York said. "We love welcoming visitors into our neighborhood. You know, having a great time in the venue, enjoying all of our amenities except for one day a year, which is really reserved for the kids."

York explained that the association had tried to get promoters to consider moving the show, though a date change appears increasingly unlikely.

Safety measures on neighborhood roads

What's next:

With Halloween approaching, neighbors say they are doing everything possible to prepare for potential gridlock along Chastain Park Rd FFN.

"We're doing is just hoping to over prepare for for something that that hopefully doesn't happen," York said.